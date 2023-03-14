Crossbow and knives seized at Pembroke residence

A Pembroke resident is facing weapons-related charges after members of the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment (UOV) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an unwanted person call at a residence on Cecil Street in the City of Pembroke.

Police say the incident took place on the afternoon of March 9th, 2023. While at the residence police located and seized crossbows and several knives, including a prohibited knife. As a result of the investigation, 26-year-old Michael Stein was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order - three counts

- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Pembroke on April 25th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray