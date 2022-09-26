Cruiser struck by fleeing vehicle sends one officer to hospital.
On September 25, 2022, just before 9:00 a.m, an OPP officer attempted a traffic stop on a suspected stolen pickup truck, eastbound on Highway 401 at the off-ramp Lancaster exit.
The driver proceeded to ram the police vehicle, forcing the officer's vehicle to exit the roadway and roll over into the culvert.
As a result, the officer was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The investigation continues with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI), and Reconstructionist and Forensic Identification Services.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the South Dundas and Glengary OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
-
The Ontario SPCA launches its first Draws for Paws 50/50 LotteryThere's a whole lotto reasons to play, as the SPCA launches the Fraws for Paws 50/50 Lottery.
-
Health Units to provide weekly COVID-19 updatesHealth Units in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District will begin updating the COVID-19 Surveillance dashboard every Tuesday.
-
Man charged with Impaired Driving following Traffic StopThe Gananoque police service stopped a man for speeding without lights on, only to find the man was operating his vehicle while impaired.
-
OPP Investigating Fatal ATV CollisionThe Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal collision involving an All Terrain Vehicle on Arden Rd, in Central Frontenac Township.
-
Get Ready for the Kingston Frontenac's home opener party!The Kingston Frontenac's will be hosting a 2022-23 Home Opener Tailgate Party on Friday, September 30th from 5:00pm until 6:30pm.
-
Construction closing roads in PembrokeMotorists are being advised of road closures over the next 2 weeks.
-
Intergenerational Story Time at the Pembroke Public LibraryThe Pembroke Public Library is giving kids the chance to read to local Seniors This Saturday
-
Correctional Staff seize contraband at Joyceville InstitutionAs a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized at Joyceville Correctional Institution
-
Intergenerational Story Time at the Pembroke Public LibraryThe Pembroke Public Library is giving kids the chance to read to local Seniors This Saturday