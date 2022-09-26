Cruiser struck by fleeing vehicle sends one officer to hospital.

On September 25, 2022, just before 9:00 a.m, an OPP officer attempted a traffic stop on a suspected stolen pickup truck, eastbound on Highway 401 at the off-ramp Lancaster exit.

The driver proceeded to ram the police vehicle, forcing the officer's vehicle to exit the roadway and roll over into the culvert.

As a result, the officer was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI), and Reconstructionist and Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the South Dundas and Glengary OPP at 1-888-310-1122.