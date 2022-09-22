Crystal meth, morphine seized during traffic stop near Kingston, Ont.

The Central Hasting detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, along with the Community Street Crime Unit, have made a drug seizure after a traffic stop investigation.

On September 20, 2022, around 9:30 a.m., OPP officers and members of the CSCU, arrested a male who was wanted on a warrant following a traffic stop.

During the investigation, police seized a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and morphine pills.

As a result, 34-year-old Daniel Macpherson, of Lindsay, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - morphine

Macpherson was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

