Crystal meth, morphine seized during traffic stop near Kingston, Ont.


The Central Hasting detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, along with the Community Street Crime Unit, have made a drug seizure after a traffic stop investigation. 

On September 20, 2022, around 9:30 a.m., OPP officers and members of the CSCU, arrested a male who was wanted on a warrant following a traffic stop. 

During the investigation, police seized a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and morphine pills.

As a result, 34-year-old Daniel Macpherson, of Lindsay, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine
  • Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - morphine

Macpherson was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville. 
 

