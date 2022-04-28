CT site designation given to Kemptville District Hospital

The Kemptville District Hospital has announced it has received official designation as a CT site.

In a release, the hospital says having CT scanning capabilities is a "game-changer" as it will allow the hospital to bring in new medical and surgical programs requiring CT.

"Currently our patients requiring CT have to be transported to Ottawa or Winchester, causing delays in getting these potentially life-saving diagnostic tests," said KDH's CEO, Frank J. Vassallo, in a press release. "We recognized some time ago that we need to be able to offer CT in our ER and are thrilled to see this initiative moving forward with our official designation as a CT Site."

Vassalo thanked the Municipality of North Grenville for providing funding support for the CT Scan initiative. The support came in the amount of $900,000. He also thanked KDH Auxilliary for their contribution of $60,000.

MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Steve Clark and North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford made the announcement at the hospital.

KDH says the next steps to progress the CT Scan initiative would be a fundraising campaign by the KDH Foundation as well as the construction of an addition on the side of the hospital to house the CT technology.