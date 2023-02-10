Cupcake Day hosted by Ontario SPCA helps animals in need

The Ontario SPCA is coming to Pembroke on February 27th. Residents can get out there mixing bowls and pre-heat the oven for Cupcake Day. The Ontario SPCA is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, they are calling on all cupcake enthusiasts to make a difference to raise critically needed funds for animals in need across the province.

The SPCA says that changing the life of an animal in need is a piece of cake. Those interested can register for free at cupcakeday.ca and plan a Cupcake Day party any time in January or February. Host your own Cupcake Day party at home, work, or school. Bake, eat, and share delicious cupcakes to raise critical funds for animals in your community.

"Set your timers because the countdown is on to Cupcake Day, which truly is the sweetest day of the year," says Carol Boudreau, Interim Manager, Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre. "It's a piece of cake to get involved and change the lives of animals in need in your community."

As a registered charity that does not receive government funding, the Ontario SPCA says that they depend on the generosity of donors to help animals in need. Those taking part in Cupcake Day, provide urgently needed care and shelter for animals waiting to find a loving home.

Those interested in participating in Cupcake Day and helping animals in need, can register at cupcakeday.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray