Cupcake Day hosted by Ontario SPCA helps animals in need
The Ontario SPCA is coming to Pembroke on February 27th. Residents can get out there mixing bowls and pre-heat the oven for Cupcake Day. The Ontario SPCA is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, they are calling on all cupcake enthusiasts to make a difference to raise critically needed funds for animals in need across the province.
The SPCA says that changing the life of an animal in need is a piece of cake. Those interested can register for free at cupcakeday.ca and plan a Cupcake Day party any time in January or February. Host your own Cupcake Day party at home, work, or school. Bake, eat, and share delicious cupcakes to raise critical funds for animals in your community.
"Set your timers because the countdown is on to Cupcake Day, which truly is the sweetest day of the year," says Carol Boudreau, Interim Manager, Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre. "It's a piece of cake to get involved and change the lives of animals in need in your community."
As a registered charity that does not receive government funding, the Ontario SPCA says that they depend on the generosity of donors to help animals in need. Those taking part in Cupcake Day, provide urgently needed care and shelter for animals waiting to find a loving home.
Those interested in participating in Cupcake Day and helping animals in need, can register at cupcakeday.ca
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Overdose alert in Renfrew County and DistrictResidents in Renfrew County and District are being notified of a small cluster of suspected overdose-related deaths that have occurred over the last week in the area. The local Health Unit offers measures to keep someone doing drugs safely, as adds overdose signs to help save a life.
OPP report fatal two-vehicle collision on Hwy.17One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 at Eldon Road in White Water Region. Ontario Provincial Police report the road was closed for several hours after the crash.
Two impaired drivers charged in two days in Russell County, OntOntario Provincial Police have arrested and charged two drivers in two days in the Limoges and Clarence-Rockland area. The first arrest came following a two-vehicle collision on Limoges Road. The second was after a traffic complaint on County Road 17.
Nominate a Rideau Lakes business for local recognition awardBusinesses and entrepreneurs in Rideau Lakes have the chance to be nominated for several awards, recognizing and celebrating the hard-work of business owners and entrepreneurs that provide employment and service in the community.
KCCU donates $5,000 to Kingston Community Climate Action FundIn support of the Kingston Community Climate Action Fund, a $5,000 donation has been made by the Kingston Community Credit Union to three local projects and initiatives focused on the health and betterment of the local community.
Kingston Police warn of online phishing scam during tax seasonTax season is a cybercriminal's favourite time of the year. As information that could be collected fraudulently can allow the criminal to easily steal someone's identity and money. Kingston Police Services offer tips to reduce the risk of being victimized this tax season.
Royal Kingston Curling Club hosts two-person stick ProvincialsFrom February 10th to 12th, the Royal Kingston Curling Club will be hosting the two-person stick-curling Provincials. Teams will be vying for the Championship banner and a prize pool of $1,000.
Two in hospital after altercation involving knife at Renfrew residenceA 27-year-old from Admaston-Bromley Township has been charged following a physical altercation at a residence in Renfrew. OPP report two people were transported to hospital with minor injuries, the accused faces multiple charges including assault with a weapon.
Francophone support and programming for businesses in Renfrew CountyA grant received by Enterprise Renfrew County will aim to provide free virtual marketing workshops, a Francophone Entrepreneur Award, networking event, business consultations and resources in the French language.