Cupcake Day returns for the Ontario SPCA

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is calling on all cupcake lovers to enjoy a cupcake today and make a donation to help animals in need. There is still time to register for free at cupcakeday.ca and celebrate Cupcake Day in a way that makes sense to you. Bake some delicious creations at home, share them with friends and family, and donate to the Ontario SPCA animal centre of your choice.

"Cupcake Day for the Ontario SPCA is truly the sweetest day of the year," says Carol Boudreau, Interim Manager, Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre. "This is a great opportunity to have some fun while changing the lives of animals in need in your community."

As a registered charity that does not receive government funding, the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of donors to help animals. By taking part in Cupcake Day, you are providing urgently needed care and shelter for animals waiting to find a loving home.