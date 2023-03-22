CUPE says strike will have minimal impact on Tri-Board bus transportation

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has announced a strike as early as April 3rd, 2023 for the seven Tri-Board employees it represents. However, CUPE says this will not affect the daily operations of school buses, which will continue as normal.

In a release, CUPE says this strike will have no impact on the safe operations of school buses since Tri-Board does not employ Drivers, Monitors, or Mechanics. Tri-Board’s Safety Officer and Transportation Manager are unaffected by the strike. Daily school transportation will continue, and contracted bus companies will continue to be responsive to inquiries from parents and schools. General emails to info@triboard.ca will continue to be replied to and calls to Tri-Board will continue to be answered, although it may take us longer to return messages. Transportation applications will continue to be processed but will take longer than usual.

As for the reasoning behind the strike, CUPE is claiming that Tri-Board’s Transportation Planners are the lowest paid of similar routing workers in the province, yet they are seeking parity with jobs with significantly greater responsibilities and cherry-picked comparator rates. Tri-Board is offering a 3.7% salary increase per year over four years, the same as what 55,000 Education Workers fought for in November 2022. This is what was agreed to at the three school boards we serve. Also included is an offer of 22 days' of vacation for new employees.

In addition, Tri-Board provides a generous benefits package which is as follows:

- Staff Work from Home

- Fridays off in the summer

-Closed between Christmas and New Year’s Day

- Vacation starts at 17 days progressing to 40 days vacation annually

- 24 Sick Days annually and up to 240 Days if accumulated

- Generous extended health and dental benefits

- OMERS pension

CUPE says updates to the status of the strike will be shared on triboard.ca and through their social media channels.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray