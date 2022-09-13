Cyclist pronounced dead after being struck by a car on the weekend

Ontario Provincial Police in Madoc are reporting a fatal collision involving a cyclist that took place over the weekend. On September 10th, around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to the crash on Highway 62. The collision took place near Maitland Road in Belleville.

An investigation was launched and initial findings show that a cyclist was struck from behind while heading North on Highway 62. The car was also traveling North when the collision occurred.

Police have identified the victim as 76-year-old Rui Hua Wang from Belleville. The cyclist was transported to the hospital by an ambulance but was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

