Cyclist pronounced dead after being struck by a car on the weekend
Ontario Provincial Police in Madoc are reporting a fatal collision involving a cyclist that took place over the weekend. On September 10th, around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to the crash on Highway 62. The collision took place near Maitland Road in Belleville.
An investigation was launched and initial findings show that a cyclist was struck from behind while heading North on Highway 62. The car was also traveling North when the collision occurred.
Police have identified the victim as 76-year-old Rui Hua Wang from Belleville. The cyclist was transported to the hospital by an ambulance but was later pronounced dead.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Updates by OPP in an ongoing fraud investigation that scammed several people in RenfrewAn investigation into several fraudulent online advertisements for the sale of firewood has resulted in one man from North Algona Wilberforce being arrested on 11 counts of fraud.
-
New organization holds townhall meetings across the Region promoting affordable housingThe Affordable Housing Alliance of the Ottawa Valley announces their first townhall meeting to take place in Barry's Bay, inspiring local people, municipal officers, potential investors, and local businesses to take action in creating housing as well as showing municipal candidates how they can help.
-
COVID-19 safety measures remain in place at Pembroke Regional HospitalPembroke Regional Hospital reminds visitors of the COVID-19 safety requirement that are still in place. Hospital officials insist that masking and other safety measures are necessary to keep patients and staff healthy.
-
Man arrested twice in two days by breaking bail conditions after being charged with sexual assaultBrockville Police report multiple charges laid against a man who was arrested for domestic assault and caught breaking his bail conditions the following day.
-
Fatal single-vehicle crash on County Road 18A single-vehicle crash results in the death of a 22-year-old after the car rolled over off County Road 18 on September 11th.
-
Suspicious person call results in drug charges at a Community ParkA call early Friday morning regarding a suspicious person at a park in the City's West end results in one man's arrest with multiple warrants and additional drug charges laid.
-
Stabbing at Kingston Centre results in lengthy stand-off with Kingston PoliceKingston Police provide a statement on the assault that took place at the Kingston Centre on September 8th. One man was stabbed, and the accused fled the scene to their residence, which resulted in a stand-off for multiple hours.
-
Karate fundraiser reaches $10,000+ for local 13-year-old battling severe health problemsA fundraiser held by Tallack Martial Arts raised over $10,000 for a local 13-year-old struggling with mysterious health problems after surgery from a soccer injury.
-
Catch the Ace week 19 winner announcedPembroke's Judy Gorr is the winner of week 19's catch the ace jackpot raffle. The 6 of spades netting her $2,860.