Cyclist seriously injured after dragged by pickup in Brockville, Ont.

Brockville Police Services have released details on a serious crash that took place on July 15th, 2023 at about 3:45 p.m. Police say they received a call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist on Water Street.

Officers attended and it was revealed that a 24-year-old, male, cyclist, was travelling southbound on Home Street approaching Water Street. The cyclist proceeded through the intersection and into oncoming traffic. He collided with a pickup truck hauling a trailer. The cyclist was dragged for several feet and as a result, suffered very serious injuries.

Police say the biker was transported to Kingston General Hospital by Paramedics. In their most recent update, police say the male is in recovery there with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP, Technical Traffic Collision Investigators, were contacted to assist and the scene was protected by the Brockville Police Service. The investigation was completed and the scene was released around Midnight.

No charges have been issued at this time. The investigating officer says they will wait to gather all information before determining an appropriate charge, if any.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray