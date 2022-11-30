Damage to storage unit locks under investigation in Bonnechere

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe is investigating a mischief to property incident, involving damages to storage units.

The incident took place shortly after 2:00 p.m. on November 22nd, 2022, when police responded to a mischief call in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. The call was regarding damage to several locks attached to storage units.

There is no further information at this time, as to who may have been responsible for the damage. However, police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray