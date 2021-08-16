Damage to wooden structure at South Branch Elementary School

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a report of mischief at South Branch Elementary School in Kemptville.

Grenville County OPP say they received the report on Sunday at around 7:26 p.m.

A witness notified police of a suspect that had caused damage to a wooden structure in the yard of the school. Police say the suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

No description is available for the suspect at this time.

OPP is asking anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area to notify Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

You can report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submiting a tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.