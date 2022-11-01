"The Pirates of Penzance", Gilbert and Sullivan's famous comic operetta is being presented by the DAN School of Drama and Music at Queen's University. The performances of "The Pirates of Penzance" will take place in Katarowki/Kingston from November 3-13th at the Rotunda Theatre in Theological Hall on the Queen's University campus. Performances are at 7:30 p.m., except for Sundays at 2 p.m., and a relaxed performance taking place on Saturday, November 12th at 2 p.m.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the DAN School says they are pleased to present a fall major production of "The Pirates of Penzance", presenting two weeks of shows put on by staff and student body dedicated to bringing the performing arts at Queen's back with full force. Organizers say this semester's performance of "The Pirates of Penzance" brings a colourful, fun-filled version of the production as audiences embark on a journey of love, sacrifice, and loyalty as Frederic's duty is tested between the woman he loves and the band of pirates to whom he has been apprenticed throughout his youth. The DAN School Majors is also proud to present a live orchestra that will accompany the performers. There will be projected captions of all lines and lyrics during each performance of this show.

The artistic leadership of "The Pirates of Penzance" includes as director: Former Artistic Director of Thousand Islands Playhouse and current professor at Queen's University Greg Wanless assisted by Jordana Ansel and Music Director Michael Capon, Music Director at St James Anglican Church and current adjunct lecturer at Queen's University assisted by Darcie Watson-Laird. Production leadership includes Brian Frommer as Production Manager assisted by Katelyn Luoma.

Tickets for "The Pirates of Penzance" will be sold through the link below, directing you to eply which can be found on the DAN School events page or through the QR code on all the DAN School Majors social media accounts with limited sales at the door before each performance.

Tickets can be purchased by following this link: events.eply.com/PiratesofPenzancebyGilbertSullivan3369025

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray