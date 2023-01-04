"Dancing Stars" fundraiser kicks off with launch party

The volunteer centre of St.Lawrence-Rideau is kicking off its biggest fundraiser of the year. "Dancing Stars" of Leeds and Grenville is an annual event which raises funds for the volunteer centre while supporting dancers.

Though the event returns on March 4th, the organizers want to get the party started with a launch party Thursday, January 5th. The party starts at 6 p.m. at the Keystorm Pub. Dancing stars and choreographers involved in the event will also be announced.

"This is really when we have a fun get-together," said Mary Lynn Villeneuve, manager of the volunteer centre when discussing the launch party on Brockville's MOVE 104.9. Villeneuve continued to say it's important to attend because "We've got some surprised coming up for this year's show."

Dates for ticket sales will be announced later in January.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray