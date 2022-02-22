Dangerous Driving and Stunt Driving charges laid in pick-up truck collision

Dangerous Driving and Stunt Driving charges have been laid after two pick-up trucks were involved in a motor vehicle collision in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the collision just after 11 p.m. on Saturday on Combermere Rd.

No injuries were reported.

Both vehicles were towed.

After an investigation, 21-year-old Cody Keller from Bancroft has been charged with the following:

Dangerous Driving (CC) ; and,

Operation of Motor Vehicle While Performing A Stunt, HTA.

The accused was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in a Killaloe court on Wednesday, April 13.