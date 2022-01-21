Dangerous driving leads to car rolling into ditch in South Frontenac: OPP

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say dangerous driving led to a single-vehicle collision in South Frontenac Township.

Police say they saw a car driving erratically and at a high rate of speed westbound on Sunbury Rd on January 16 at around 4:20 p.m.

OPP say the driver lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Sunbury Rd. and Battersea Rd then rolled and came to rest in a ditch.

No injuries were reported.

Officers determined the driver was showing signs of impairment and subsequently arrested and transported the driver to detachment for further processing.

30-year-old Dave Brisson of South Frontenac faces the following charges:

Dangerous operation contrary to the Criminal Code CC 320.13(1);

Race a motor vehicle - Excessive Speed contrary to the Highway Traffic Act HTA 172(1); and

Served a notice that their driver's licence was suspended for three days, driving 50mgs of alcohol or over contrary to the HTA Section 48

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in a Kingston court on February 10th.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.