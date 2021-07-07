Dangerous driving leads to single vehicle collision: OPP

Lennox and Addington OPP says a case of dangerous driving has lead to a single vehicle collision in Greater Napanee.

Police say they saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and driving erratically on the 401 westbound at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

OPP say other vehicles had to brake and move over to get out of the way of the vehicle.

The vehicle then lost control at the palace road off ramp and came to rest on it's side in a ditch.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested and charged 25-year-old Zacharia Wood of Kingston with dangerous driving and driving while under suspension.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Greater Napanee court on September 7th.