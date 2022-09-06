Dare to Care Family Fair raises funds for Brockville and Area Food Bank

The Dare to Care Family Fair took place this past weekend, raising funds to help prevent hunger in the community. The Fair partnered with the Brockville and Area Food Bank on Saturday, September 3rd hosting the event for the whole community.

The fair took place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 96 in Brockville. Starting at 9:30 a.m. and finishing at 2:30 p.m. with a pay-what-you-can breakfast and lunch. As well as a kid's activity section with a bouncy castle and face painting. Vendors were also on the scene, along with a silent auction.

All proceeds from the event are going to the Food Bank, with the goal of feeding hungry people in the community. Event organizers note that every month more and more of our neighbors need help to feed themselves and their families. Since the pandemic, institutions like the Food Bank have struggled with higher volumes of people to help, all while feeling the pinch of every-rising inflation. It has not been announced how much money the event raised, but funds will be invested in the community's current and future needs.

The event was also scheduled to kick off hunger action month, with the city of Brockville naming September 26th, Hunger Awareness Day.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray