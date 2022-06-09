Darryl Sittler announced for 2nd Annual Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario and United Way Leeds & Grenville have announced that NHL legend Darryl Sittler will be a part of the 2nd Annual Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament.

The tournament is set for August 17 at Smuggler's Glen Golf Course.

Sittler played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, and Detroit Red Wings from 1970 to 1985.

His career highlights includes holding the record for most points in a game with 10, scoring the winning goal in the 1976 Canada Cup, and being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1989.

"We are extremely excited and proud to have one of Canada's greatest hockey legends join us for this important event for our community," said Trish Buote, United Way Executive Director, in a press release. "Throughout his career and in his retirement, Darryl has been a strong advocate for healthy communities. His beliefs align so well with both our United Way and the YMCA."

The golf tournament honours late MP Gord Brown who represented the riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes from 2004 until his death.

Those looking to register a team for the event can head to this website or contact Christine Radford at 613-342-8889 or christine.radford@uwlg.org.