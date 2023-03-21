Date announced for Buskerfest 2023 in Downtown Kemptville

The Old Town Kemptville Business Improvement Area (BIA) and the Kemptville Buskerfest Organizing Committee say they are thrilled to announce the official date of the 2023 Kemptville Buskerfest. The event will take over downtown Kemptville on Saturday, May 20th, 2023.

The organizing committee says they are also grateful to welcome the support of their returning title sponsor, Urbandale Construction. "We are very grateful to have Urbandale back this year as our title sponsor. They've been very easy to work with and they sound as excited as we are to be a part of the 2023 Kemptville Buskerfest. Our small but mighty group of volunteers look forward to exceeding their expectations as well as the expectations of all of our festival-goers." says Buskerfest Organizing Committee Chair Sierra Jones-Martel.

The Kemptville Buskerfest is a free community event that draws thousands of visitors to marvel at the jaw-dropping human talents on display in Kemptville's downtown core. "We're proud to be both organizing and hosting Buskerfest again this year. The financial opportunity it represents for our downtown businesses is a big one. Even though we think our volunteers outdid themselves last year, it sounds like this year's festival will be even better!" commented Old Town Kemptville BIA Board Chair, Dave Leger.

This year's Buskerfest hopes to feature an even bigger presence from the local visual and performing arts community. "The Kemptville Buskerfest is a wonderful showcase for the many talented artists and performers that call North Grenville home. Having more opportunities like Buskerfest for our artists to display their abilities will further elevate our community's cultural presence and make it even more rewarding to live, work and play here. It is Council's hope that Buskerfest becomes an annual signature event that draws people from far and wide to experience our small town feel alongside the Kemptville Creek, the Ferguson Forest Centre and our vibrant commercial sector," says Mayor of North Grenville, Nancy Peckford.

The organizing committee is now accepting applications from those who are interested in becoming volunteers and vendors for the event. Those who would like to join Buskerfest can go to the website www.kemptvillebuskerfest.ca and click on the "Get Involved" button.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray