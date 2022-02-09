Dates for 2022 Tall Ships Festival announced

The Brockville Tall Ships Festival Committee has announced that Brockville will host the city's 4th Tall Ships Festival from June 24-26, 2022.

The festival will be held on Blockhouse Island and Hardy Park.

"City Council unanimously endorsed the festival last October and since that time, Committee members in conjunction with City staff, have been working diligently to produce the best event possible to kick start our tourism for the coming season here in Brockville." says Committee Chair, Brian Burns, in a press release.

Tall ships that will be in the festival will include the local Fair Jeanne, Empire Sandy, Nao Trinidad, Playfair, St. Lawrence II, and the newly constructed local vessel Mimi Jane.

Festival Passports, which grant access to the ships for deck tours and the festival grounds for all three days, will be available. The festival wristband that allows access for all three days to the grounds only will also be included.

Festival passports will be able for advance purchase for $15, $20 or at the gate. Wristbands will be available for $10.

Tickets are on through the Brockville Arts Centre online box office at www.brockvilleartscentre.com. Direct links are available at www.tallshipsbrockville.com/tickets.