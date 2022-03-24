Dates set for 2023 Ontario Winter Games

Dates have been set for the 2023 Ontario Winter Games in Renfrew County.

The games were initially set to be played in the Winter of 2022 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the games will be played on the first two weekends of February 2023.

"Mark your calendars for the first two weekends in February 2023-Thursday, February 2 to Sunday February 5, and Thursday February 9 to Sunday, February 12-and be prepared to enjoy the best of Ontario winter youth athletic competitions," said County Councillor Peter Emon, Chair of the Games Organizing Committee, in a press release.

"This will be an opportunity to see future National team and Olympic/Paralympic athletes competing here in Renfrew County."

Renfrew County expects more than 2,900 athletes, coaches and officials from across Ontario to take part in 22 individual sports. It also expects approximately 3,500 visitors to the games.

"The Games will be an opportunity for county residents to watch the best of youth athletic competition in our arenas, curling clubs, pools, gymnasiums, cross-country and downhill ski trails and resorts," said County Warden Debbie Robinson in a press release.

"I am also anticipating that the grand opening ceremonies will be an extravaganza, call it our mini Olympic Games experience, and I look forward to sharing it with everyone."

Competition venues will be located across Renfrew County.