Dave Beatty, Phil Deery, selected to fill vacant council seats
We now know who will be filling in the two vacant council seats.
After a meeting last night, Brockville City Council has selected Dave Beatty and Phil Deery to fill the roles.
Both are former councillors.
A total of 18 people applied for the vacancies.
Beatty and Deery will be councillors for the rest of term, which ends on October 24th, 2022.
-
Three new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThree new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew CountyOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County.
-
10th death from COVID-19 in KFL&AAnother death is being reported in the KFL&A region from COVID-19.
-
Proactive patrol leads to impaired driving arrestThe Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say an officer on proactive patrol made an impaired driving arrest.
-
Multiple criminal charges after break and enter investigation in Madawaska ValleyMultiple criminal charges have been laid after a break and enter investigation in Madawaska Valley.
-
Trespass notices placed at Memorial Centre barnsThe City of Kingston has posted trespass notices at the Memorial Centre barns.
-
Shotgun blast hits home in Greater NapaneeNo injuries are being reported after a home was hit with a shotgun blast in Greater Napanee.
-
UCDSB's Bill Montgomery wins national indigenous education awardA local teacher received national recognition for their work with students and staff on indigenous culture, traditions and teachings.
-
Patients allowed two visitors at Pembroke Regional HospitalThe Pembroke Regional Hospital is updating its visitor policy for admitted patients.