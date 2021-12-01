iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Dave Beatty, Phil Deery, selected to fill vacant council seats

bROCKVILLE CITY HALL

We now know who will be filling in the two vacant council seats. 

After a meeting last night, Brockville City Council has selected Dave Beatty and Phil Deery to fill the roles. 

Both are former councillors. 

A total of 18 people applied for the vacancies. 

Beatty and Deery will be councillors for the rest of term, which ends on October 24th, 2022. 

12

Check out the latest Songs