David Fell to become new President and CEO of Utilities Kingston

Utilities Kingston has announced that David Fell is set to become its new President and CEO.

Fell will begin his role as President and CEO on January 17, 2022.

"We congratulate Mr. Fell, who is a seasoned business professional and community leader," says Utilities Kingston Board Chair and Chief Administrative Officer, Lanie Hurdle said in a release. "Owing to his successes as an entrepreneur and executive leader in diverse industries, Mr. Fell is well-positioned to advance the unique multi-utility model, which will only benefit our community and customers."

Fell was previously the CEO of Eastern Ontario Regional Broadband Network.

Fell takes over for Jim Keech, who has announced he is retiring after 40 years with Utilities Kingston.