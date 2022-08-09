"Day at Queen's Park" rescheduled for November

In 2020, the County of Renfrew's planned "Day at Queen's Park" was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, the county asked provincial staff to keep the area in mind once the event was able o be held again. Earlier this summer, the county was given the go-ahead to once again book events such as these.

The county is now confirming the event will continue as planned on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and will be fully endorsed by MPP John Yakabuski.

Throughout the recent planning process, the County Council and Senior Leadership Team members recognized that the County would benefit from greater relationships with the provincial government leaders. As an economic development tool, several regions across the province have used "Queen's Park Day" as a way to promote and inform those parliamentary decision makers about their communities, businesses, innovators, and complex issues.

Representatives from local sectors will be invited to participate and present ideas to the invited guests.

The 2023 Ontario Winter Games in Renfrew will also be discussed at the event, with members of the Games' organizing committee planning to bring a number of promotional items that will be presented to the Premier and to the sitting MPPs.

The county staff is currently working with the venue to determine the steps required to host the event fitting within the local requirements. The budget required for the event will be funded through the Economic Development Division and the Ontario Winter Games Budgets.