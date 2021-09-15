Dead dog found in Mackey Creek in Head, Clara, and Maria Township.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after the remains of a dead dog were found floating in Mackey Creek in Head, Clara, and Maria Township.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say the large black dog was found Tuesday morning by a citizen near the boat launch.

The dog is similar to a Labrador Retriever.

No microchop or identification tag was found on the dog.

Police say evidence located on the discovery of the dog suggest foul play may be involved in the dog's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.