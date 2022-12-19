iHeartRadio
Deadline approaching for Warden's Community Awards nominations


community award

Renfrew County is looking for community nominations for the annual Wardens Community Service Wards. 

The township says any individual, not-for-profit, or for-profit business is eligible for a nomination. 

Warden's Community Service Awards are handed out for community excellence and recognize those who go above and beyond for the betterment of their community on a day-in-day-out basis. 

The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. 

Nomination packages can be found here and submitted via email to warden@countyofrenfrew.on.ca or by visiting 9 International Dr. in Pembroke. 

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.

12