Death investigation in Upper Ottawa Valley

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a death in the Township of Laurentian Valley.

OPP explain that officers were contacted on April 26th, 2023 shortly after 5:30 p.m. Police say a Laurentian Valley Township resident located a body inside a structure.

The Upper Ottawa Valley crime unit is continuing to investigate the situation. OPP insists that there is no concern for public safety at this time. Police say that foul play is not suspected in the death. No further information about the death will be released by Ontario Provincial Police.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray