Death investigation in Upper Ottawa Valley
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a death in the Township of Laurentian Valley.
OPP explain that officers were contacted on April 26th, 2023 shortly after 5:30 p.m. Police say a Laurentian Valley Township resident located a body inside a structure.
The Upper Ottawa Valley crime unit is continuing to investigate the situation. OPP insists that there is no concern for public safety at this time. Police say that foul play is not suspected in the death. No further information about the death will be released by Ontario Provincial Police.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Man faces 19 charges after threatening people while armed driving ATVA 44-year-old man is facing 19 criminal and weapons charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of someone driving an ATV while armed with a firearm that was threatening people.
-
Pembroke Regional Hospital receives donation following Spring fashion showA cheque for $28,000 was presented to the Pembroke Regional Hospital from the hospital Auxiliary from the "Unleash Your Spring Fashionista" Fashion Show. The donation is one of the final payments towards a $500,000 commitment supporting the Hospital's inpatient Surgical unit.
-
11 charges laid in renovation fraud investigation in Brockville, Ont.A local man is facing 11 counts of fraud after Brockville Police responded to numerous complaints about a local Windows, Doors, and Renovations Company. Substantial down payments were made for work that was either partially completed or not completed at all.
-
Stay cool in the heat with tips for National Summer Safety WeekCanada's Safety Council is giving tips to stay cool and swim safely during National Summer Safety Week. With hot temperatures on the way, the Safety Council is encouraging people to learn safety tips to keep safe during the summer months.
-
Flood Watch issued for Cataraqui Watershed and Gananoque River SystemDue to the excessive amount of rainfall in recent days, Cataraqui Conservation has issued a Flood Watch today for the Cataraqui Watershed and Gananoque River System. No widespread flooding is expected but there will likely be flooding in low-lying areas.
-
Three people arrested as OPP seize drugs and firearms in Deseronto, Ont.Cocaine and firearms among items seized when OPP executed a search warrant on Thomas Street in Deseronto, Ontario. Police say three people have been arrested and charged following the search warrant, all three are from Deseronto.
-
Memorial Centre Farmers' Market returns outside for Spring seasonAfter operating online for the winter season, the Memorial Centre Farmers' Market will return outside for the start of the Spring season. Beginning May 6th, the market will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sundays at 303 York Street in front of the Memorial Centre.
-
Renfrew County first responders help community members after large fireRenfrew Ontario Provincial Police, Arnprior Fire Department, and County of Renfrew Paramedics Service responded to a large fire on Russell Street North in the Town of Arnprior. Residents and animals were quickly evacuated.
-
18-year-old charged firing pellet gun into school busses in Mississippi MillsOntario Provincial Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills after windows from two school buses were damaged, being shot at with a pellet gun. Students on board were from Naismith Memorial Public School, no injuries were reported in the incident.