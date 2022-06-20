Death of an inmate at Millhaven Institution
Correctional Service Canada says an inmate serving time at the Millhaven Institution has died while in custody of apparently natural causes.
CSC cannot release details of the individual due to a publication ban.
At the time of death, the inmate had been service a sentene of 6 years and 13 days for sexual offences, as of April 4, 2022. They were also serving time for failure to comply with a prohibition order.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
CSC says in all cases involving the death of an inamte, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police, and the local coroner be notified as well.
