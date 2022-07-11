Death of an inmate at Millhaven Institution
An inmate from the Millhaven Regional Treatment Centre has died while within custody, of apparent natural causes.
On July 7, 2022, Robert Ramm was pronounced deceased at the centre.
At the time of death, Ramm had been serving a sentence of 39 years, 4 months and 15 days, which commenced on January 26, 1987, for aggravated sexual assault.
The inmates family has been notified.
