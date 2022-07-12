Death of an inmate at Millhaven Institution

An inmate from the Millhaven Institution regional treatment centre has died of apparent natural causes

On July 9, 2022, Andrew Watson, died while within Correctional Service Canada's custody.

At the time of death, Watson had been serving an indeterminant sentence for first-degree murder, which commenced in 2017.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the CSC will review the circumstances. A coroner has also been notified.