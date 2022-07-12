Death of an inmate at Millhaven Institution
An inmate from the Millhaven Institution regional treatment centre has died of apparent natural causes
On July 9, 2022, Andrew Watson, died while within Correctional Service Canada's custody.
At the time of death, Watson had been serving an indeterminant sentence for first-degree murder, which commenced in 2017.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the CSC will review the circumstances. A coroner has also been notified.
Eastern Ontario hospitals implementing "epic" new health information systemDeep River & District Hospital (DRDH), Kemptville District Hospital (KDH), and Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) will be going live with the Epic health information system in November 2022, ushering in tremendous benefits for patients and their care providers.
Two severely injured after crash involving tractorTwo people have suffered life-altering injuries in Napanee, after a collision with a tractor on South Shore Road.
Fatal collision claims two young livesA collision in Ameliasburg has led to the death of two young adults, 19-year-old Justin Crowe and 17-year-old Sarah Bradbury after the car rolled into a ditch and flipped.
Miramichi volunteers celebrated at garden partyThe contribution and positive impact of volunteers in a long-term care home was celebrated with a garden party at Miramichi Lodge.
LGLDHU: bats and rabiesThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is raising awareness about bats and the potential rabies virus they may carry.
First confirmed case of monkeypox in Leeds, Grenville, LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is following up on the first individual living in the tri-county area with laboratory-confirmed monkeypox.
Drugs seized during traffic stopThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 64-year-old man after drugs were seized during a routine traffic stop.
Ontario SPCA's mobile spay/neuter clinic rolls back into Renfrew CountyThe Ontario SPCA and Humane Society's 38-foot SPCA Mobile Animal Wellness Service Unit is back in Renfrew County this week to host a second spay/neuter clinic for cats from underserved families.
Kingston man facing 76 charges after investigationA 38-year-old male from Kingston is facing 76 charges following a joint investigation between the Ontario Provincial Police and Kingston Police.