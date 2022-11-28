'Deck the (Festival) Hall' in Brockville this weekend
For the first weekend of December, Brockville is kicking off the holiday season with the 'Deck the (Festival) Hall' show. The show taking place on December 3rd. Residents are invited to attend the Festival Hall at 2:00 p.m.
The full holiday experience consists of crooning, comedy, county music, carols, and cookies, a great combo for anyone in attendance. The day will feature performances from Frank Rogers and Gillian Rutz with more special guests to be announced ahead of the show.
Gillian Rutz spoke on Pure County Mornings about the upcoming show, saying he is coming off a busy summer season, but he is always humbled when the valley people call on him to tell some stories and sing some songs, while putting them in the Christmas spirit. Rutz says he is very excited to play at the newly renovated Festival Hall with bigger seats and a new paint job. This year Rutz says he will start the show with his Valley Country Christmas, adding that this year he found plenty of fiddles and steel guitar to put a good country twist on some holiday classics.
Stolen vehicles recovered in Russell CountyTwo stolen vehicles have been recovered by Embrun Ontario Provincial Police in one day. Both vehicles were recovered in Russell County resulting in the drivers being arrested and charged.
Three people arrested from stolen vehicle on Highway 7Two men from St.Catherines, Ont. and one from Welland, Ont. charged after OPP pull over a stolen pick-up truck pulling a stolen camper trailer on Highway 7.
'Toys for Tickets' campaign returns for the holiday season in KingstonOn Thursday, December 1st, Friday, December 2nd, and Monday, December 5th, toys can be donated at City Hall in lieu of money to pay off a parking ticket. The toy must be unwrapped and be equal to or more valuable than the ticket, the campaign excludes tickets for parking in no-parking zones.
Tourism Kingston named 'Tourism Employer of the Year' at Canadian Tourism AwardsThe Tourism Industry Association of Canada has named Tourism Kingston the Tourism Employer of the Year, recognizing success, leadership, and innovation in Canada's tourism industry.
Festival of Trees virtual auction and concert raises funds for CPANFeaturing local talent and a variety of Christmas decorations the Festival of Trees virtual concert and auction raises funds for Renfrew County CPAN on Saturday, November 26th
Killaloe OPP launch Festive RIDE campaignTo keep roads safe from impaired drivers, Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe have joined in on the Provincial RIDE campaign. They inform local residents to expect RIDE programs set up in their local communities through the holiday season.
Renfrew County Seniors targeted in Hydro scamAn elderly couple in Burnstown was targeted by scammers claiming to be from the Ontario Electric Support Program, the scammers attended the couple's residence and talked them out of cash and private information. Renfrew OPP reports that similar incidents have occurred recently.
Brockville council meets detailing top priorities for new termFor the first time since the municipal election, the Brockville council has met. Taking their first course of action with a $17,000,000 dollar loan to the St. Vincent Property group. Mayor Matt Wren also detailed top priorities for the new term.
Santa Claus Parade brings Holiday cheer this weekendThe Rotary Club's Santa Claus Parade is coming the streets of Brockville this weekend, starting at 5:00 p.m. this Saturday, November 26th, 2022 on North Augusta Road then heading South and turning west on King Street.