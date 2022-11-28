'Deck the (Festival) Hall' in Pembroke this weekend
For the first weekend of December, Pembroke is kicking off the holiday season with the 'Deck the (Festival) Hall' show. The show taking place on December 3rd. Residents are invited to attend the Festival Hall at 2:00 p.m.
The full holiday experience consists of crooning, comedy, county music, carols, and cookies, a great combo for anyone in attendance. The day will feature performances from Frank Rogers and Gillan Rutz with more special guests to be announced ahead of the show.
Gillan Rutz spoke on Pure County Mornings about the upcoming show, saying he is coming off a busy summer season, but he is always humbled when the valley people call on him to tell some stories and sing some songs, while putting them in the Christmas spirit. Rutz says he is very excited to play at the newly renovated Festival Hall with bigger seats and a new paint job. This year Rutz says he will start the show with his Valley Country Christmas, adding that this year he found plenty of fiddles and steel guitar to put a good country twist on some holiday classics.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
