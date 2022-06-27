Decodable book project sees students help students read

Students at Russell High School wrapped up an initiative that turned students into authors and mentors, tackling social justice issues connected to the Ontario Human Rights Commission's Right to Read inquiry.

The project involved grade 7 and 8 students who learned the importance of decodable texts, writing their own books for primary students. With a focus on students helping students, the decodable book project is designed to support literacy in Kindergarten to Grade 3 students. Decodable texts are carefully sequenced books to help children with letter and sound relationships which are used to support new readers.

The real-world learning project sparked a strong passion for the two intermediate classes and they had several meaningful conversations about the right to read.

RHS students were provided with a limited number of letters and heart words, also known as high-frequency words, to create short storylines for younger readers.

In all, 33 books were created and published by students over the course of 12 weeks with the guidance of the learning partners and classroom teachers.

Each author got a copy of their book and additional copies are available at Russell Public School, Cambridge Public School, and the Russell Public Library for young readers to enjoy.