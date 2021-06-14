Dedicated space for dogs at Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre

The Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre has announced that renovations have been completed at it's facility to create a space dedicated to dogs.

"It took careful planning and consideration for the future needs of our centre and our community, but our vision is now a reality," Interim Manager of Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre, Kate Graham, said in a press release.

The centre says the new space will give them the ability to help community members who need help "re-homing" dogs.

The renovations also allow adoptions of dogs through it's facilities. Previously, the centre would transfer dogs that came into it's care to other animal centres for adoptions.

More information on the centre, as well as how to donate, can be found at ontariospca.ca/renfrew.