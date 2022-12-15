Deep River homicide victim was sister of a woman killed 13 years ago

The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP has confirmed the identity of a homicide victim found at a home in Deep River, Ont.

On December 11, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers conducted a wellness check on a home on Rutherford Avenue where one person was found deceased.

39-year-old Summer Boudreau, whose sister was killed by her partner nearly 13 years ago in Ottawa, has been identified as the victim of an alleged second-degree murder.

41-year-old Adam Rossi, of Deep River, is now facing charges for the alleged second-degree murder of Boudreau. He faces one count of second-degree murder as well as one count of indignity to a body. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Pembroke.

Sommer's sister, 24-year-old Ashley Boudreau, was killed by her boyfriend, Andrew Ferguson, in Ottawa nearly 13 years ago.

Ferguson stabbed Ashley to death at an apartment on Cambridge Street South in 2010, then took his own life.

A vigil for Sommer Boudreau will be held on December 19 in the basement conference centre of the Deep River Public Library.

