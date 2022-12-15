Deep River homicide victim was sister of a woman killed 13 years ago
The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP has confirmed the identity of a homicide victim found at a home in Deep River, Ont.
On December 11, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers conducted a wellness check on a home on Rutherford Avenue where one person was found deceased.
39-year-old Summer Boudreau, whose sister was killed by her partner nearly 13 years ago in Ottawa, has been identified as the victim of an alleged second-degree murder.
41-year-old Adam Rossi, of Deep River, is now facing charges for the alleged second-degree murder of Boudreau. He faces one count of second-degree murder as well as one count of indignity to a body. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Pembroke.
Sommer's sister, 24-year-old Ashley Boudreau, was killed by her boyfriend, Andrew Ferguson, in Ottawa nearly 13 years ago.
Ferguson stabbed Ashley to death at an apartment on Cambridge Street South in 2010, then took his own life.
A vigil for Sommer Boudreau will be held on December 19 in the basement conference centre of the Deep River Public Library.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
Three Eastern Ontario hospitals announce successful launch of ‘Epic’ health information systemDeep River & District Hospital (DRDH), Kemptville District Hospital (KDH) and Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) are delighted to announce the successful launch of the Epic digital health information system at all three hospitals on November 5, 2022.
-
71-year-old charged with assault, uttering threatsA 71-year-old male has been charged in connection to a retail theft in the Town of Carleton Place.
-
Number and price of home sales drops in NovemberThe Renfrew County Real Estate Board is reporting a drop in the number of homes available for sale, and the price that is being asked for them.
-
"Soup Off" raising funds for charity at Petawawa Civic CentreThe Petawawa Civic Centre is hosting the second annual "Soup Off" this weekend, raising funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Petawawa with $20.00 tickets available in advance or at the door.
-
Petawawa OPP makes push for 26th annual Christmas Angel ProgramWith Christmas fast approaching there are still 23 angels available in Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police's 26th annual Christmas Angel Program, with each angel representing a child from the community in need.
-
Impaired charges laid at RIDE check in Madawaska Valley31-year-old from Madawaska Valley Township arrested and charged after being stopped at a RIDE check on Rumleski Road. Ontario Provincial Police look to push RIDE program enforcement during the holiday season.
-
OPP ask for assistance in identifying suspect in several arson casesOntario Provincial Police in Stormont Dundas and Glengarry is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect in several cases of arson taking place from January to December 2022.
-
Practice English course offered at Brockville's Employment Education CentreBrockville residents whose first language is not English, are welcome to attend a Practice English course at the Employment Education Centre from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Strowger Boulevard.
-
Local Faceoff charity hockey game raises $10,000Charity hockey game where members of the SD&G Ontario Provincial Police with local law enforcement took on former Morrisburg Junior C hockey players raising over $10,000 and collecting 373 pounds of food for the Community Food Share and Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers.