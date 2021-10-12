Deep River Police looking to identify gas station robbery suspect

Police in Deep River are asking for the public's help locating a male suspect in a gas station robbery on Saturday

Deep River Police say the incident happened at the Deep River Esso Gas Station between 6:00 p.m. and 6:05 p.m.

Police say the suspect entered the store, assaulted an employee, and left.

No weapons were involved in the robbery.

The male suspect was last seen leaving the gas station on foot, heading on Deep River Rd.

The suspect is described as the following:

5’10” – 6’, medium to large build

short dark hair

wearing a black hoodie with a zipper, dark grey sweatshirt, navy blue sweatpants and white “fuzzy” slippers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deep River Police at 613-584-3500 or contact Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).