Defend your packages from 'porch pirates' this holiday season

Despite the warm weather, the holiday season is quickly approaching and Ontario Provincial Police from Killaloe are advising the community to be on guard for potential porch pirates. Officers have given some helpful tips to curb the theft of deliveries from the front porch of homes as the holiday season approaches. Often referred to as "porch pirates", these thieves steal packages that are left at someone's residence when no one is at home to accept the parcel.

To keep your packages safe from these 'pirates' they recommend doing the following:

- Requesting a signature on delivery

- Shipping the package to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home

- Having the packages delivered to your work

- Tracking your deliveries online so you know when they're slated to arrive and plan to be home upon delivery

- Opting for instore or curbside pickup wherever possible

- Installing video cameras and posting signage to indicate surveillance is in effect

- Requesting the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door

If packages are stolen from your home, police ask you to report the incident to your local police and the shipping company. If you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood you can also contact your local police or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray