Defend your packages from 'porch pirates' this holiday season
Despite the warm weather, the holiday season is quickly approaching and Ontario Provincial Police from Killaloe are advising the community to be on guard for potential porch pirates. Officers have given some helpful tips to curb the theft of deliveries from the front porch of homes as the holiday season approaches. Often referred to as "porch pirates", these thieves steal packages that are left at someone's residence when no one is at home to accept the parcel.
To keep your packages safe from these 'pirates' they recommend doing the following:
- Requesting a signature on delivery
- Shipping the package to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home
- Having the packages delivered to your work
- Tracking your deliveries online so you know when they're slated to arrive and plan to be home upon delivery
- Opting for instore or curbside pickup wherever possible
- Installing video cameras and posting signage to indicate surveillance is in effect
- Requesting the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door
If packages are stolen from your home, police ask you to report the incident to your local police and the shipping company. If you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood you can also contact your local police or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Councillor-elect Peter Emon nominated for 2023 Renfrew County WardenAt the Inaugural Session of County Council this year, Warden of the County of Renfrew for 2023 is expected to be affirmed with the sole nomination of Councillor-elect Peter Emon.
-
OPP called to snowmobile trail after signs are pulledA mischief call relating to a snowmobile trail in Madawaska Valley Township, sees Ontario Provincial Police investigating the removal of several motorized snow vehicle signs that were pulled from the trail and left on the ground.
-
North Grenville Covid-19 Centre expands hours amidst challenging viral seasonExpanding hours to Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the North Grenville Covid-19 Assessment Centre offers increased testing while the community deals with a surge in flu, RSV, and COVID-19.
-
Nearly $8M invested into local emergency servicesAs part of the annual Land Ambulance Service Grant, the Ontario government has announced an investment of nearly $764 million, with $7,967,934 to support the hiring of additional paramedics and an additional $180,000 to the Brockville General Hospital.
-
Open House for prospective students at St. Lawrence College's Brockville campusFrom 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12th, prospective students are invited to the Brockville campus of St. Lawrence College to meet with current students, faculty, and staff, and to see the learning, study, and campus spaces that makeup college life.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in CECCE schoolsAll CECCE schools will observe a minute of silence in honour of veterans during Remembrance Day ceremonies. Local schools plan events with prayers, songs and educational presentations.
-
Kingston's MOVE 98.3 live on-air auction raises funds for United Way of KFL&AReid and Ben from Kingston's MOVE 98.3 announce the winners from their live on-air auction with funds raised directed to the United Way of KFL&A's fall campaign.
-
Holiday food drive launched in South FrontenacMany families in South Frontenac Township may have difficulty affording a special meal this holiday season. A local food drive looks to provide some special moments through a festive food drive.
-
Town of Renfrew announces 2022 Santa Claus parade celebrationsWith the return of the Santa Claus parade in the Town of Renfrew on December 3rd, organizers with Downton Renfrew BIA announce festivities for the day, including a children’s activity area, hot chocolate at the Renfrew Public Library, and open registration for community floats.