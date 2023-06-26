Details from Brockville General Hospital annual board meeting

On June 23rd, Brockville General Hospital's volunteer Board of Directors hosted their 2022-23 annual meeting. The agenda included presenting the sixth consecutive balanced operating results, welcoming a new Chief of Staff, the introduction of the board members, and recognizing the work of our healthcare workers.

"Our hospital continues to 'punch above its weight', despite continuing to navigate pressures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic," says Jim Cooper, Chair. "Thank you to our hospital leaders, staff, and physicians for their continued dedication to providing the best care for our community. It hasn't been easy. But we've made great strides together."

A few milestones from the year included:

- The Emergency Department saw nearly 30,000 visits, the highest patient volumes ever.

- Nearly 20,000 visits were made to the Brockville Assessment Centre.

- Over 300 credentialed physicians ensured that when a patient needs them, a doctor is there.

- 2023 staff engagement survey showed 76% of healthcare workers rated the Hospital as a great place to work.

- Six teams and seven individuals were recognized by their colleagues as part of the Team and Team Member of the Year awards.

- Through innovative solutions, including strategic investments in local healthcare workers, Brockville General presents a balanced budget for the sixth consecutive year.

- Delivering on a promise to modernize, Brockville General unveiled a new logo and branding.

- With the support of the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation, Brockville General is investing over $12.5 million in new equipment, including an MRI that will open in spring 2024.

"Like all Ontario hospitals, we have more work to do to improve and contribute to a healthy healthcare system," said Nick Vlacholias, President and CEO. "At Brockville General, we are well-positioned to continue to grow and advocate for the best care."

Additionally, Dr. Andrew Hamilton, Chief of Staff, has announced his retirement from Brockville General.

"Dr. Hamilton joined Brockville General at a particularly challenging time during the pandemic," said Cooper. "His leadership has allowed our hospital to grow while continuing to deliver excellent care. This includes the expansion of our Internal Medicine program, progression of the regional health information system, and much more."

Dr. Barry Guppy, past President and CEO of Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital (2019 to 2021), joins Brockville General as the incoming Chief of Staff.

"Dr. Guppy is an excellent addition to our high-performing leadership team," continued Cooper. "He brings extensive hospital leadership and a deep understanding of our health system. Under Nick and Barry's management, I am confident we will see great strides to modernize and grow our hospital in the years ahead."

For the 2023-24 year, the Board of Directors includes, Jim Cooper, Chair; and James Eastwood, Vice Chair. Other directors include Jim Elsasser, Emily Farrell, Sarah Hamm, Jeremy Hobbs, Denise Kall, Priti Luhadia, Catherine Macdonald, Brian Van Mierlo, Eleanor Newman, and Bob Snelgrove.

The Board of Directors says they are pleased to welcome Kali Conboy as a new volunteer director. A registered nurse, and professor at St. Lawrence College, she brings a strong patient-centred perspective and clinical expertise. Working with other board members, her knowledge will support quality improvement efforts and interdisciplinary collaboration.

More information about Brockville General, including our video report to the community and audited financial statements, can be found at www.brockvillegeneralhospital.ca/annualreport.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray