Details from first County of Renfrew Day at Queen's Park

The first-ever County of Renfrew Day was held at Queen's Park on November 3, providing MPPs with the opportunity to meet with business and tourism leaders as well as advocates for the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre (RC VTAC).

Introduced in the provincial legislature by Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski, Warden Debbie Robinson and County Councillors Peter Emon and Dan Lynch received a standing ovation and were welcomed by many MPPs in attendance.

The day featured pillars of economic development within the County, focusing on manufacturing, tourism, forestry, agriculture and local government initiatives. It was also the first time since the pandemic that the County was able to meet face-to-face with MPPs to discuss the advantages of RC VTAC and the need for continued funding past March 31, 2023.

"We have waited a long time to meet in person with MPPs and share with them the success of RC VTAC and how it could be used to assist their ridings where lack of family physicians is at critical levels," Warden Robinson said. "Our message was very well received and we will continue to move forward with our goal of making RC VTAC permanent in Renfrew County. Health care plays a vital role in attracting and retaining businesses and employees in rural areas like the County of Renfrew."

The pride of Renfrew County was on display thanks to the businesses and organizations represented at the event. Information booths were set up by the Renfrew County Community Futures Development Corporation, Ottawa Valley Tourist Association, Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games, Square Timber Brewing, myFM Radio, Plain Tree Systems/Elmira Wood Stoves, Lavern Heideman and Sons, Roseburg Pembroke MDF, Ontario Federation of Agriculture Board of Directors, Renfrew County Ontario Federation of Agriculture Board of Directors and the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus.

During Members' Statements, MPP Yakabuski acknowledged the participating businesses, County of Renfrew staff and County Council saying "Today you will have the opportunity to meet some of the most creative and innovative people anywhere, particularly when it comes to the delivery of health care in rural communities," MPP Yakabuski said.

He highlighted the Community Paramedicine Program, which was started by the County of Renfrew Paramedic Service and has since been adopted in many rural areas, as well as RC VTAC, which was created in response to the pandemic but has since evolved into a critical service for thousands of people in Renfrew County without a family physician.

"We are grateful our government has continued to support RC VTAC," he said, adding it could be adapted for use anywhere in Ontario as a permanent component of our healthcare system.

MPP Yakabuski concluded by saying "thank our friends from the County for bringing their message here today and I encourage everyone to get yourself a taste of good old-fashioned Renfrew County hospitality."

