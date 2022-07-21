Dieppe: 80 years to the day

Eighty years after the Dieppe Raid, Royal Military College Professor Capt. Arthur Gullachsen will explore the operation, outlining the sequence of events and their significance to the Canadian Military.

On August 19, 1942, allied troops - predominantly Canadian - put ashore on the German-occupied port of Dieppe in northern France.

The Dieppe Raid, or Operation Jubilee, was a pivotal moment for Canada in WWII and among the bloodiest days for its armed forces.

The operation left more than 900 dead, 2400 wounded, and nearly 2000 captured. Dieppe became a lesson in what not to do, offering insights that would help make the D-Day invasion in 1944 a success.

Now, nearly 80 years later, Capt. Gullachsen will host this presentation, and have a Q&A session afterward.

“Dieppe is one of those words that conjures up images of blood, smoke, and disaster. This event is a chance for people to learn more,” said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. “Dr. Gullachsen will speak to the motives, consequences and outcomes of this operation and help us understand why. Why was it planned? Why the losses? And for what gain? Our region has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to military knowledge, and Dr. Gullachsen will help us understand some of the answers to these questions.”

Dr. Gullachsen is a WWII specialist at RMC and author of An Army of Never-Ending Strength: Reinforcing the Canadians in Northwest Europe 1944-45 and Bloody Verrières: The I. SS-Panzerkorps’ Defence of the Verrières-Bourguébus Ridges.



Attend the presentation, 80 Years to the Day: The Dieppe Raid, on August 19 from 1-2 p.m. at the Isabel Turner Branch. Register online at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/6813922