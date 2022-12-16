Dig into family history in the new year with Genealogy One-on-One Sessions
The Kingston Frontenac Public Library is offering Genealogy One-on-One sessions in January!
30-minute zoom sessions will be held starting Wed, Jan. 18, 2023, and will be available until Feb. 22, 2023.
"Libraries are a treasure trove of information for either beginning or experienced genealogists," said Anne Hall, a Librarian at KFPL. "These one-on-one sessions can help you dig deeper to overcome roadblocks and get practical advice to turn your curiosity about family history into results."
Registration for each weekly session will close one week ahead of the event. Hall asks that registrants share details about their questions or problem while registering.
Jan. 18 - https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7555778
Jan. 25 - https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7593248
Feb. 1 - https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7593744
Feb. 8 - https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7594107
Feb. 15 - https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7594160
Feb. 22 - https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7594290
A KFPL card is required to register
