Diligent work by officer leads to arrest of a porch pirate

Thanks to quick thinking by a General Patrol officer in the Kingston Police workforce, an 18-year-old individual was arrested and charged for stealing a delivered package off a front porch on Hillendale Avenue.

Police say around 9:05 a.m. on June 21st, the person was seen, on video camera surveillance, stealing a delivered package off the front porch of a residence on Hillendale Avenue in midtown Kingston.

The owner of the house, who wasn't home at the time, received an alert on their smartphone showing the theft that had just taken place. They immediately reached out to Kingston Police, providing them with a clear image of the accused. Police were able to gather clear physical and clothing descriptors.

An officer on general patrol, realizing this was an opportune time for further thefts to occur while homeowners are working, tenaciously scoured the area searching for the person in question.

After an extensive search, the officer located the person matching the description provided by the homeowner, standing outside of a plaza on Aberfoyle Road. He was arrested and a search incident arrest revealed they had the package in question in their backpack.

The person was transported to police headquarters where they were held to be released on conditions with a future court date.

The 18-year-old local individual was charged with theft under $5000.