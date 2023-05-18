Directions and stipulations for large item collection days

Collection of large household goods will be happening soon for residents in the Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke and Township of Laurentian Valley. The City says acceptable items must not be placed curbside earlier than Sunday, May 28th. Residents are reminded that scavenging of materials that are set out for large item collection is not permitted under Municipal By-Laws.

For material to be collected, it must be properly separated into four different piles.

Scrap Metal Items & Non-Freon Metal Appliances:

- BBQs

- Stainless steel sinks

- Bikes

- Exercise equipment

- Microwave ovens

- Non-freon metal appliances (oven, washer, dryer, dishwasher)

- Small metal appliances (irons, kettles, toasters) should be placed in your yellow bin (remove and discard cords in the garbage) and set out on your regular yellow bin collection day.

Freon Appliances:

- Fridges

- Freezers

- Air conditioners

- Water coolers

- Dehumidifiers

Freon does not have to be removed. Remove lids and doors from fridges and freezers.

Acceptable Large Items:

- Artificial Christmas Trees (Remove from a cardboard box)

- Box springs and mattresses

- Broken garbage cans, plastic totes, etc. (Must be labelled "For Collection")

- Carpets and underlay

- Furniture (desks, couches)

- Luggage & hockey bags larger than 9" x 14" x 22"

- Mops, brooms, shovels & rakes (non-metal)

- Plastics

- Pool covers

Electronic Waste :

- TV's

- Computers

- Radios

- Speakers

"Material placed in cardboard boxes or garbage bags will not be collected during large item pick-up." States Brian Lewis, Director of Operations for the City of Pembroke. "Hazardous waste such as propane tanks, paint cans and batteries will not be collected either. It's the responsibility of the property owner to remove any items that are not acceptable and to properly dispose of those items."

Residents are reminded of the other set out requirements for large item collection:

- Items smaller than 9" x 14" x 22" or items that can fit into a standard garbage bag or it will not be collected.

- Material placed out in cardboard boxes or garbage bags or containers will not be collected.

- Construction and Renovation material such as toilets, windows and doors will not be collected.

- Wood (i.e. lumber, plywood, etc.) and wooden pallets will not be collected.

- Tires and hazardous waste such as propane tanks, paint cans and fluorescent light bulbs will not be collected.

- Clothing and textiles will not be collected.

- Acceptable materials must be manageable by two people and cannot exceed 80 lbs, 27 cubic feet and 6 feet long.

- Remove batteries from items that are placed out for collection.

- Items which are placed out for collection that do not meet the requirements and are not collected, must be removed immediately by the homeowner.

The City reminds people to not place items out earlier than Sunday, May 28th. The collection will occur from May 29th to June 2nd on regular collection days. Additional information on Municipal Waste Management programs are available on collections schedule or at www.ovwrc.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray