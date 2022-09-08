Dirt biker flees the scene after crashing into car at gas station
The Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying an individual who fled the scene following a collision. The incident took place on Friday, September 2, 2022, at an ESSO gas station on East Front Street.
The police investigation revealed that around 6:10 p.m. a car was leaving an ESSO gas station when a dirt bike side-swiped the vehicle. The collision caused moderate damage to the vehicle. Following the crash, the dirt biker took off westbound on East Front Street. The dirt biker was accompanied by another driver on a separate dirt bike. The two were reported driving erratically while leaving the scene.
OPP spoke with the driver of the car that was hit and got the details of the crash from them. Officers were also able to acquire video footage of the crash but were still unable to identify the dirt biker.
Anyone who has information about the identity of the driver of the dirt bike, please contact the Central Hastings O.P.P. at 613-473-4234 or 1-888-310-1122.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
