Disabled motor vehicle call on Hwy. 401 leads to arrest

The South Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a disabled motor vehicle call has led to an arrest.

Police responded to the call on Hwy. 401 in the City of Kingston at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police allege the driver provided a false identity and was arrested on outstanding warrants for personation with intent and obstruct, failing to attend court, and on a provincial driving suspension.

41-year-old Robert Plumridge of Stone Mills Township was charged with obstructing a peace officer and personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution, or obstruct justice.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in a Kingston court on April 28th.