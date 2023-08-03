Discovery Day at Vanderwater through Quinte Conservation

Quinte Conservation has announced that it will have something for everyone during its Discovery Day event at the Vanderwater Conservation Area on Thursday, August 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

"We are excited to host an event for the entire family to enjoy. Through fascinating interactive activities and workshops, participants will learn a variety of important messages about species conservation, habitat restoration, and landowner stewardship. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this free and fun educational day," says Maya Navrot, Quinte Conservation outreach and stewardship coordinator.

Activities include:

- Meadow Restoration Workshop

- Indigenous Knowledge Sharing

- Live Birds of Prey Demonstration with FalconEd

- Live Native Reptile Display

- Musical Puppet Show with the Paddling Puppeteer

- Soap Stone Carving, and other nature crafts and activities

- Discover the Bugs' insect netting

- Roast hotdogs and marshmallows around the campfire

Discovery Day at Vanderwater is free to attend, including parking. All children must be accompanied by an adult to participate. For more information and a detailed schedule of activities, please visit quinteconservation.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

