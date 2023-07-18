Disney Trivia Night Comes to Pembroke Waterfront Park

The City of Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department say they are excited to announce an upcoming Disney Trivia Night. The event is described as an evening of excitement, knowledge, and laughter.

Additionally, this event is sponsored by Valley Buns Bakery and supported by gift donations from the Pembroke Business Improvement Area. All proceeds from the event will be donated to The Bernadette McCann House, a local organization dedicated to supporting individuals affected by domestic violence.

Teams of 5 can join the Disney Trivia Night for a registration fee of $40.00. For those looking to include additional players, they can be added to the team for an additional $10 per person. The event will take place at The Waterfront Park from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on July 27th, offering participants the opportunity to enjoy a summer evening filled with Disney-themed trivia and friendly competition.

Organizers say all participants are in for a treat, specifically a baked good, and the winning team will be rewarded with exciting prizes.

To secure a team's spot, ensure registration is completed by Monday, July 24th, at 4:00 p.m. To register, call 613-735-6821, ext. 1501, or send an email to recreation@pembroke.ca. For more information about the event, those interested are asked to visit The City of Pembroke's official Facebook page at the City of Pembroke or follow @cityofpembroke on Instagram.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray