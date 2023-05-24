Display broken and trails damaged at park in Killaloe, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are investigating a mischief-to-property incident involving damage to a park in the local community.

OPP explain that on May 17th, 2023, just after 2:00 p.m., police received a mischief call on Queen Street in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards. They say an unknown person or people smashed a glass display and placed rocks in a culvert causing water damage to the walking trails.

There is no additional information available at the time, police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray