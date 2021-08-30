Dispute leads to charges in Greater Napanee

A 38-year-old man was charged after he was alleged to have tried to drive away from a home with two young children while under the influence.

In Greater Napanee, Lennox and Addington OPP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver trying to leave a home in the area on Friday at around 1:30 a.m..

Witnesses reported to police of hearing a loud argument and a man trying to drive away with two young children in the vehicle.

Concerned citizens prevented the man from leaving until police arrived.

A 38-year-old man was charged and is scheduled to appear in a Greater Napanee court on September 21st.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the other parties.