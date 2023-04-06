Dispute over football results in assault charges

Kingston Police Service has released information on a dispute over a football that resulted in an assault charge laid against a local resident. Police explain that this took place on April 4th, 2023 at a residence on Highway 15.

Police say the accused had been staying at the residence and returned to collect some property. While at the residence the accused attempted to take a football that had allegedly been purchased for a child. The disagreement over possession of the football became physical and the accused shoved the victim into a wall. Police say the accused then continued to attack the victim, striking her with his knees and then slapping and punching her in the face. The victim was able to get away from the accused and police were called.

Responding officers located the accused outside the residence and arrested him, while the victim was treated by Emergency Medical Services. The accused was transported to police headquarters where they were released on conditions with a future court date. As a result, the 27-year-old local individual was charged with assault.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray